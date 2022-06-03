Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 246,307 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2,216.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,307 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.