Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 261,593 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Range Resources worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

