Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 86,885 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

