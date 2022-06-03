Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $414.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $374.03 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

