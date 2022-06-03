Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.74. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

