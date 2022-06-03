Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3,491.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.85.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

