Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

NYSE WAT opened at $333.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.