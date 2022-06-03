SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.22. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 150 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)
