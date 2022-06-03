SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823 ($23.06).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.14) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.38) to GBX 2,200 ($27.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.22), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,312,134.56). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,298.92).

SSE stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27). 1,970,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,247. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

