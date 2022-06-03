STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $76,280,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

