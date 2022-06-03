Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,833. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $213.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.15.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

