Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $100.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 10,401,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.