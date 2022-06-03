StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 3.9%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

