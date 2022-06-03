StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 3.9%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBYGet Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.