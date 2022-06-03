State Street Corp Has $317.08 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.30% of American States Water worth $317,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. American States Water has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

