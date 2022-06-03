Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $288.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00809520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,774 coins and its circulating supply is 24,946,034,942 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

