Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,477 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

PSEC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.