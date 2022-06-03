Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 230,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.