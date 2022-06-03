Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 25,508 Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owlet by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OWLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 7,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Owlet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $11.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
