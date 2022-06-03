Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,004 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 25,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

