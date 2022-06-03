Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 15,100 FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,400,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,264,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Tilis purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,958.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FinWise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

