Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 512,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,996,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.