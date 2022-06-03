Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of THO traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 11,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,354. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

