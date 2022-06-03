Stephens Inc. AR Takes $214,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.48. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,347. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.