Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

