Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 295,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

