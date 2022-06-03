StockNews.com Downgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $758.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

