StockNews.com Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

