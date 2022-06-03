StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

