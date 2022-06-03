StockNews.com Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.75.

KLAC stock opened at $371.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

