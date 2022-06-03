Strong (STRONG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,670.00

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $196,670.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00034094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

