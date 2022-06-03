Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $912,615.25 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $912,615.25 and $6,842.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.00654134 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,805,513 coins and its circulating supply is 45,105,513 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

