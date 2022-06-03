SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s share price rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 5,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,344,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

