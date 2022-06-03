SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.62.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
