Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 8.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) fell 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.29. 8,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 524,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

