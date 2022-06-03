Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $624.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.75 million and the lowest is $611.70 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $543.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 445,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

