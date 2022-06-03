SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $554.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $674.00 to $554.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $722.73.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $491.99 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

