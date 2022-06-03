Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.61

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.61 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.11). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 618,648 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.55. The firm has a market cap of £243.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($22,520.24).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

