Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.76 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $140.89 million and $9.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00209572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,776,253 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

