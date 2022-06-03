Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysmex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SSMXY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

