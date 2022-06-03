Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

TAK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 291,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.