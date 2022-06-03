TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 18,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,103,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 741,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.