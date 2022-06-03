Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 9,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,932. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

