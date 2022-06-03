Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 2,882,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,008. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,297 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

