Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $186.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.42) to GBX 189 ($2.39) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

