Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 4,061,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,871. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

