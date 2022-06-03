Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.72.

Shares of RH opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.16 and a 200 day moving average of $414.14. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

