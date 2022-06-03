Telsey Advisory Group Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $30.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

