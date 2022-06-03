TERA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $376,726.04 and approximately $13.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

