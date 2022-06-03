Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 74.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tesla by 26.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

Tesla stock traded down $62.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $712.97. 884,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The firm has a market cap of $738.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.21 and a 200 day moving average of $942.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

