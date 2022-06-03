The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $265.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.75.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $296.40. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

